Meagan Good Shoots NLE Choppa Down, Says He Is Too Young For Her To Date

The two talked on the phone and she thought he was cute …but …

Recently on “The Jason Lee Show,” rapper NLE Choppa shared how he had been waiting on Meagan Good to be single to shoot his shot.

However, Good believes the young man is cute, but a little too young for her taste.

The bell-dinging rapper told Lee that he would smash the “Eve’s Bayou” beauty in a heartbeat. Though only 20 years old, he didn’t let that stop him from expressing his deep longing for Good.

On the episode, Lee tried to play matchmaker and called the recently divorced actress to see if she was with it.

“I want to take on a dinner,” the rapper said. “I wanna get like some roses. I wanted to do like real s##t I never did before.”

He said he would be whatever she needed to be … even a preacher, referencing her ex-husband.

When Meagan answered the phone, she kindly greeted him with a “Hi.”

As NLE started putting on his sugar voice with the “Harlem” star, she hung up.

TMZ linked up with Good and asked what she really thought about being crushed on so hard by the Memphis chart-topper.

According to Good, her mother called on the other line and she accidentally got disconnected. She said she tried to make it up by calling him back. The two talked.

She said he was nice, but he is 21 years younger than she. That match, in her mind, is simply not made in heaven.