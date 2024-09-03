NLE Choppa Performs At Atlanta Black Pride Amid Backlash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa delivered an electrifying performance at Atlanta’s Black Pride weekend on Sunday , defying his critics.

NLE Choppa is continuing to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community, performing at an event during Atlanta’s Black Pride weekend.

On Monday (September 2,) NLE shared a highlight reel from his set at The Bank, which included snippets from a speech he delivered explaining his decision to perform.

“A lot of muthafuckas will ask me ‘Man, you a rapper, what you doing at a club like this?’ Well I say ‘F### them n#####.’ You wanna know why?” NLE asked the crowd. “I ain’t gon’ lie, every day man, we wake up and we fight [for] acceptance every day. Whether it’s our skin color, whether if it’s our weight … whether it’s what our sexuality is.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, I believe in one thing. I feel like everyone is equal, no matter how they drink their water, how they eat their food, how they p###, s### or muthafuckin’ sleep, do you feel me?”

NLE Choppa insisted his performance wasn’t a “gimick” and said he doesn’t need extra views or numbers. “I’m really here to make a difference and show y’all it’s love,” he concluded. “No matter what.”

Last week, NLE Choppa announced his Black Pride performance amid months of criticism of and speculation about his sexuality.

“This might make you a little bit angrier or more intrigued as you try to conclude who I am,” he said in a video. “I know who I am deeply and I appreciate who I am. I will be doing my justice by coming to Atlanta for Black Pride, showing love to the LGBTQ community, which has been one of the best audiences streaming ‘S### Me Out 2.’”

NLE Choppa recently opened up about his support of the LGBTQ community during an interview with AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “I love them. They show me love,” he explained. “I’m going to show love back.”

