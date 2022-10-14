NLE Choppa Responds To Nicki Minaj Pulling Him Into Her Beef With Latto

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

As #Latto and #NickiMinaj clash on social media, #NLEChoppa shares a message about idols becoming rivals.

All hell broke loose last night on Twitter. Nicki Minaj and Latto engaged in a full-scale social media war over Grammy submissions. NLE Choppa found his name attached to the drama as well.

According to reports, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” will have to compete in the Pop categories for next year’s Grammy Awards. Minaj reacted to the news by questioning why Latto’s “Big Energy” is still considered a rap song for the ceremony.

This led to a lengthy back-and-forth between 39-year-old Nicki Minaj and 23-year-old Latto. That online feud included accusations of ghostwriting, leaked private messages, and blatant shots directed at family members.

As the Nicki Minaj vs Latto conflict played out on Twitter, NLE Choppa posted a message about music veterans’ treatment of younger talent. Almost instantly, other Twitter users assumed Choppa was throwing shade at Minaj.

“I vow when I become [an] OG in this music s### to never hate on the ones coming up. I vow to lift them up that ladder, I vow to light that torch and keep passing it,” wrote NLE Choppa.

The From Dark to Light mixtape creator continued, “I vow to show love instead of spite, I vow to give the advice needed, I vow to be [an] idol to them and never a rival 💯.”

I Vow When I Become A OG in This Music S### To Never Hate On The Ones Coming Up. I Vow To Lift Them Up That Ladder, I Vow To Light That Torch And Keep Passing It. I Vow To Show Love Instead Of Spite, I Vow To Give The Advice Needed, I Vow To Be A Idol To Them And Never A Rival 💯 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 14, 2022

NLE Choppa Insists His “OG” Tweet Was Not About Nicki Minaj

As mentioned, numerous people online speculated that NLE Choppa took a subliminal shot at Minaj. One Twitter account asked Choppa if his tweet was a response to the Nicki Minaj/Latto situation.

The Memphis native replied, “Naw this regards of people who [are] scared of the potential people have to surpass anyone. You can never block what God [has] in store for you. I’ve dealt with this my whole life.”

Around twenty minutes later Choppa added, “Y’all steady saying I’m talking bout somebody. [I don’t] care what nobody else got going. I’m speaking on PERSONAL experiences I’ve had with people I looked up to before I came up!!”

In a now-deleted tweet, Nicki Minaj addressed NLE Choppa. Minaj shared a DM apparently showing Choppa requested a feature from her. In response, NLE Choppa simply replied, “I wasn’t even talking about you, love.”

Meanwhile, the breaking news clash continues to play out on social media. Grammys, Nicki, Lil Kim, Remy, and #40yearoldbully are all trending on the platform in connection to the bad blood between Nicki Minaj and Latto.

Naw this regards of people who scared of the potential people have to surpass anyone. You can never block what god have in store for you. I’ve dealt with this my whole life — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 14, 2022

Y’all steady saying I’m talking bout somebody. Ion care what nobody else got going I’m speaking on PERSONAL experiences I’ve had with people I looked up to before I came up !! — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 14, 2022