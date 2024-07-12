No, Eminem Isn’t Dissing Kendrick Lamar On New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Either reading/listening comprehension is at an all-time low or netizens are engaging in selective outrage once again. Minutes after Eminem delivered his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), Twitter (X) started blowing up with reactions to the opening song, “Renaissance.”

Keep in mind, The Death of Slim Shady is a concept album, so themes of duality and identity are present throughout. There’s a few lines that have some people thinking Eminem is dissing Kendrick Lamar, which if the Drake situation has proven anything, it’s not to pick on Kendrick Lamar.

“Now let’s travel inside the mind of a hater/‘Cause I don’t see no fans, all I see’s a bunch of complainers/’Kendrick’s album was cool, but it didn’t have any bangers/Wayne’s album or Ye’s, couldn’t tell you which one was lamer

Joyner’s album was corny, Shady’s new s### is way worse/Everything is either too tame or there’s too much anger/I didn’t like the beat, so I hated Might Delete Later‘/You nerdy p##### would find somethin’ wrong with 36 Chambers/It’s what they do to the greats/Pick apart a Picasso and make excuses to hate.”

Careful dissection of the lyrics will lead to the conclusion that not only is Eminem not dissing Kendrick Lamar, he’s calling him one of the “greats.” Eminem further praises Kendrick Lamar on “Lucifer,” saying, “That as far as smoke with me, I don’t think it’d be smart, so (whoah)/Might as well go lookin’ for smoke with Lamar, bro (yeah, yeah).”

Even so, Twitter (X) lit up with posts accusing Eminem of dissing the “Not Like Us” rap luminary and others encouraging them to listen to/read the lyrics. Find a few examples below.

Eminem is dissing every rapper out there from Kendrick Lamar to Kanye to Lil Wayne to J Cole and many more on his Renaissance track from his hot new album #TheDeathOfSlimShady woah 🤯 pic.twitter.com/E79PFSDf0Z — Prudy🐐🥊 (@prudyforreal) July 12, 2024

Kendrick Lamar fans getting ready to hate on Eminem after the new diss #TheDeathOfSlimShady pic.twitter.com/k534dAWzeP — HK 🦅 (@HKatTimes) July 12, 2024

Eminem literally diss kendrick lamar — liliqim (@AzzadFauzul) July 12, 2024