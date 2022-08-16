No Savage Facing 43 Years In Prison For Tysons Mall Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

No Savage allegedly fired multiple shots inside the Tysons Corner Center mall, which is located just outside of Washington, D.C.

No Savage awaits a possible indictment for a shooting in a Virginia mall.

According to multiple reports, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury at a hearing on Monday (August 15). No Savage faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building.

The 22-year-old rapper could be sentenced to up to 43 years in prison if convicted on all five counts. His lawyer Peter Greenspun said his client should only be facing misdemeanors.

No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, allegedly fired three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 18. No one was wounded by the gunfire.

Police said No Savage started shooting after a verbal altercation became physical. His family contends he acted in self-defense.

No Savage allegedly fled the scene in a black Cadillac. A few days later, he turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police are still looking for the other individuals involved in the incident. No Savage was caught on video with a firearm, but his father Anthony Royal claims two other people had guns as well.

“They just don’t have them in custody,” Royal said, per WUSA 9.

No Savage is being held without bond. His next hearing is scheduled for September 22.