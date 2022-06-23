No Savage Turns Himself In For DC Tyson Center Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The police says he doesn’t know the root of the conflict between cools.

Rapper No Savage, the Washington D.C. rapper who was wanted by police for shooting at a shopping center, has turned himself in and is now in custody.

No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, is now in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, according to a tweet on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The caption said it all, “This evening, Noah Settles turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, No Savage was on the run after being linked to a shooting on Saturday afternoon in a Fairfax County mall.

The artist allegedly got into an argument with a group at the Tyson Corner Center on 1961 Chain Bridge Rd in Tyson, VA, on Saturday, June 18th.

He then flashed his gun and shot wildly into the shopping center, causing people to run and seek safe shelter around 2:45 p.m.

No Savage then ran for cover.

No Savage has been charged with attempted malicious wounding and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building. He has also been charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Court records say his preliminary hearing is set for August 15th, scheduled after his Thursday, June 23rd arraignment hearing.

Watch as Chief Davis and Lt Lazisky provide an update from the weekend’s shooting at Tysons Corner Center. #FCPD https://t.co/BB5BnblUc7 pic.twitter.com/9mygb5YRiV — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 23, 2022

Police Chief Kevin Davis from the Fairfax County Police Department said during the news brief, “The age-old question is ‘Why are they in this altercation?'”

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Chief Kevin Davis says. “It speaks to human nature. It speaks to the dynamics of belonging to a crew. They’re largely the 37th St crew members on this particular Saturday. [They] were dressed in black, and the Simple City Guys were dressed in white.”

“They probably know each other. They do know each other. We know they know each other and what starts as a look or a gesture or smirk or an eye roll turns into a verbal altercation,” Chief Kevin Davis continues to explain. “And then words turn into pushing and shoving. If it stopped there, that wouldn’t be ideal, but if it stopped there, that would be a heck of a lot better than an altercation like this, ending with gunfire.

“But that’s where we are. They were armed, at least Noah Settles was armed. We know Noah Settles was armed and you can see the still picture.”

The officer noted that the mall made a “big public safety investment with cameras,” which allowed them to capture No Savage with the gun and when he shot it. It also caught him in a black Cadillac leaving the mall.

The chief said he doesn’t know why this is all happening, saying, “I can’t speak necessarily or at least intelligently about the nature of this conflict, other than its young men with a lot of anger and other societal issues that contribute to where they are in life.”

“It’s not always their fault, but they’re armed all too often and unfortunately, in this particular case and elsewhere, resorting to firearms to settle a petty dispute.”