No Savage Sentenced To Several Years In Prison For Mall Shooting

Prosecutors wanted a judge to sentence No Savage to 15 years, but the rapper received a lighter sentence for firing a gun in a mall.

A judge sentenced No Savage to three years in prison for firing a gun in a Virginia mall.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced No Savage’s three-year sentence on Friday (June 23). The D.C. rapper also received 10 years of probation and was ordered to never set foot in the Tysons Corner Center mall.

“Today, the justice system has shown that perpetrators of gun violence will be held accountable for their actions,” Descano said in a statement. “Firing a gun into a public space is a serious crime, one that endangered our community members and threatened their future sense of safety. In cases like these, it is the prosecutor’s job to ensure accountability and use the tools at our disposal to prevent this sort of dangerous incident from happening again.”

Earlier this year, No Savage pleaded guilty to three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He faced up to 33 years in prison.

Prosecutors requested a 15-year sentence. The judge opted for the mandatory minimum sentence.

No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, opened fire inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in June 2022. No one was hit by the gunfire, but three people suffered injuries during the evacuation of the mall.