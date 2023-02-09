No Savage Pleads Guilty; Faces Up To 33 Years In Prison For Mall Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

D.C. rapper No Savage was convicted of four felonies for firing a gun inside Virginia’s Tysons Corner Center mall.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced No Savage’s felony conviction on Thursday (February 8). The D.C. rapper, whose real name is Noah Settles, pleaded guilty to three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

“When I came into office, we promised to take serious crimes seriously. I can think of few more serious crimes than this: taking a gun and firing into a crowded, public space, endangering the safety of our community members and visitors, disrupting public life and threatening their future safety.”

Descano added, “Today’s outcome guarantees accountability for every piece of this incident. The defendant is pleading guilty to the most serious charges.”

No Savage initially faced seven charges, including attempted malicious wounding. His trial was scheduled to begin on Monday (February 13).

The 23-year-old rapper fired at least three shots following an altercation at the Tysons Corner Center. No one was struck by the bullets, but three people were injured during an evacuation of the mall.

No Savage faces a minimum of three years in prison. His maximum sentence is 33 years.

The 300 Entertainment artist has remained in custody since turning himself in to police in June 2022. He will be sentenced in June 2023.