N.O.R.E. Clears The Air With Cam’ron Over Apparent Diss On Joe Budden Podcast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron called out N.O.R.E. after seeing a clip of the Drink Champs host scoffing at other rappers-turned-podcasters.

Cam’ron and N.O.R.E. settled their issues over the latter’s comments on the Joe Budden Podcast.

N.O.R.E. said he talked to Cam’ron about their friction on Monday (May 1). Last week, Killa Cam called out Noreaga for mocking other rappers creating podcasts and web shows.

“Just spoke to cam we good!!!” N.O.R.E. declared via Twitter.

Earlier this year, N.O.R.E. mentioned “sports shows” while he and Joe Budden laughed at rappers failing at podcasting. Months later, Cam’ron shared the clip on Instagram. The Dipset rapper felt insulted since he hosts a sports show titled It Is What It Is.

“Damn @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you,” he wrote to N.O.R.E. in April. “Lolol. Im just f###### wit ya. But what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my n#### for life. But ya man hoe buddons threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a f### how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!! @itiswhatitis_talk THE NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK.”

N.O.R.E. denied dissing Cam’ron. Noreaga noted they’ve been friends since the ‘90s in a response on Twitter.