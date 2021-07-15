Normani & Cardi B Announce New Single “Wild Side”

The Platinum-selling artists came together for a song.

Both R&B/Pop singer Normani and Hip Hop artist Cardi B were trending on Twitter last night. The online attention is the result of the two women announcing they have a new collaboration on the way.

Normani’s “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B is scheduled to come out tonight (July 15). Apparently, the single is arriving with a music video starring both performers.

“The world is ready for Normani supremacy!!!!” tweeted Cardi B on Wednesday night. Normani quote-tweeted the New York City-raised rapper and added, “Okay sooooo I just watched the video again 😳sis what the actual f###.”

okay sooooo I just watched the video again 😳 sis what the actual f### https://t.co/0tkEIwGb0f — Normani (@Normani) July 15, 2021

Previously, Cardi B recruited Normani to appear as a surprise cameo in the “WAP” music video. The visuals end with Normani dancing in one of the greenscreen rooms before Latto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and Rosalía make appearances.

Speaking of “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the Recording Industry Association of America recently certified the former Hot 100 #1 as 6x-Platinum. This accomplishment came after Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” reached Diamond certification in March.

Normani has RIAA plaques on her wall as well. 2019’s “Motivation” is certified Platinum. In addition, the former Fifth Harmony member’s “Love Lies” duet with Khalid is currently certified 5x-Platinum. Both songs made it into the Hot 100’s Top 40.

Throughout her career, Normani has also collaborated with 6lack, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris, and other acts. The two-track Normani x Calvin Harris EP dropped in 2018.

Cardi B’s 2021 includes the release of her record-setting fifth #1 hit “Up.” She also contributed to DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled (“Big Paper”) and Migos’ Culture III (“Type S###”). Plus, the Grammy winner teased the announcement of another secret.