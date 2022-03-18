Normani Debuts New Single “Fair” On ‘The Tonight Show’

R&B/Pop vocalist Normani returned this week with a brand new song. “Fair” arrived on Friday morning via RCA Records.

Fans of the 25-year-old singer have been patiently waiting for her to let loose another record for months. Her previous single, “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, came out in July 2021.

Prior to its official release, Normani teased “Fair” for several weeks on her social media accounts. A March 1 tweet included a brief video of the former Fifth Harmony member as the Harv-produced tune played in the background.

Normani’s name became a trending topic on Twitter after “Fair” landed on DSPs today (March 18). In addition, she performed the track for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light,” says Normani. “Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.”

The Atlanta-born, New Orleans-raised entertainer continues, “I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully, this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

“Fair” is expected to be the second single off Normani’s forthcoming debut studio album. Previously, the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side” peaked at #14 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The song made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hip-Hop/R&B Radio chart, and its music video amassed over 100 million views on YouTube.