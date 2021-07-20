Aaliyah’s Uncle Co-Signs Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side”

Timbaland also praised the collaboration which has been called an homage to “One In A Million.”

Last Friday, Normani returned to the spotlight by releasing a new single titled “Wild Side.” The sound of the Cardi B-assisted record had fans connecting the track to popular music by R&B icon Aaliyah.

Listeners almost instantly labeled Normani’s “Wild Side” as an homage to the classic 1996 song “One In A Million” off the album of the same name. The person who is currently managing Aaliyah’s catalog shared his thoughts about the comparison between “Wild Side” and “One In A Million.”

“[Aaliyah] always encouraged young women pursuing their musical and entertainment careers, to achieve their dreams,” the late singer’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, told TMZ. “I believe that Aaliyah would be very supportive of a young Black woman that chose to emulate her music and style.”

Reportedly, “Wild Side” does not actually contain a sample of “One In A Million.” It appears the credited production team, which includes Normani and Starrah, recreated the “Wild Side” beat as an original recording.

Blackground Records founder Barry Hankerson added, “I will not stand in the way of something that brings to light the incredible staying power of Aaliyah. So in that light, wishing Normani well with the song and overall career. God bless. I think Aaliyah would be pleased.”

Aaliyah’s relative Barry Hankerson is not the only person who was closely aligned to the Detroit-raised singer/actress to co-sign Normani’s “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B. “One In A Million” producer Timbaland recently praised “Wild Side” on his Instagram Story.

Normani eventually saw the video of Timbaland applauding her latest musical offering. In response to the legendary beatmaker, the former Fifth Harmony member from New Orleans tweeted, “I must’ve died when I seen this.”

The official Tanu Muino-directed “Wild Side” video is still trending at #1 for music on YouTube. Normani’s comeback single also peaked at #1 on the iTunes all-genre chart. It is presently projected to debut in the Top 40 on next week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

.@Timbaland singing along to and praising "Wild Side" on his Instagram story.❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVtdmXPIKM — Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) July 16, 2021