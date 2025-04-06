Normani Details How NFL Fiancé DK Metcalf Surprised Her With Elaborate Proposal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Normani has opened up about how her whirlwind romance with NFL star player DK Metcalf blossomed into the surprise engagement the couple announced earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Fifth Harmony singer opened up about the intricate string of occurrences leading up to the moment Metcalf popped the question. Metcalf and Normani first announced their engagement during a press conference last month on March 13 amid the wide receiver’s trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers—when she debuted the ring.

While breaking down how eveything came together, Normani openly admitted she had absolutely no clue it was coming.

“I had absolutely no idea,” Normani said. “As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was me.”

What Normani later learned was that Metcalf had originally planned to propose over a year earlier during a trip to Turks and Caicos. She recalled him suggesting they fly their families out, which she thought was just for a nice getaway.

“I’m thinking it’s just going to be, you know, vacation,” she said.

But rather than go through with it then, Metcalf made the heartfelt decision to wait. Normani revealed that he chose to hold off so her music would have its own moment.

“He waited because my album was coming out, so he didn’t want to overshadow that special monumental moment for me,” she explained.

Even when the time did come, Normani still didn’t see it coming. In fact, he thought his family was visiting for spring break and for birthday celebrations.

“It’s his sister’s birthday, his cousin’s birthday—I’m taking them to the Houston Galleria, taking them to get all the great food in Texas,” she said. “We go to the Rodeo, and I’m running late… I feel bad because I’m like, ‘dang, I hope I don’t ruin the surprise. This is for her birthday’.”

Normani talks about her surprise engagement to DK Metcalf (🎥:@JHudShow) https://t.co/wMTCq5igJO pic.twitter.com/ubWOOut7Zn — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 4, 2025

However, what she believed was a surprise birthday party for Metcalf’s sister ended up being a surprise of her own.

“I thought it was a birthday surprise, and I thought I was in on the surprise,” Normani laughed. “But everybody else knew… but I got surprised.”

The moment was complete with a violinist, pianist and beautiful flowers—details Normani says showed how much effort her fiancé put into the day.

“He really did it for me,” she shared.

While reflecting on being introduced through their mutual connections to Russell and Ciara Wilson, Normani revealed that the matchmacking between her and Metcalf was actually a lengthy, years-long process.

“She kept telling me, she’s like, ‘there’s this guy, there’s this guy,’ for literally like over two years,” she said.

Metcalf, for his part, had seen Normani in her “Motivation” video while in the Seahawks locker room, and the rest, as she put it, “is really history.”

Normani mentioned she was in a relationship when they were first introduced, admitting that though the timing wasn’t right at first, everything eventually aligned for the better.

“When the time came around, and the time was right, God put all of that together, and the alignment was perfect,” she said.