North West Eviscerated Kim Kardashian With Dollar Store Quip

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has claimed the star’s 2023 Met Gala dress looked like it was from a “dollar store.”

The 10-year-old budding fashionista was left unimpressed when she accompanied her mother to a fitting at Schiaparelli for the full-length gown, which boasted a staggering 50,000 freshwater pearls.

In Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian met with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry to try the dress on, and North didn’t hold back on delivering her verdict.

“The pearls look fake,” North commented, as Kim hastily told her daughter they were “very expensive, real pearls.”

Claiming her mother could look “a little better” North added, “I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store.”

As Daniel witnessed the exchange, he admitted it felt like he was the victim of a prank, and that the reaction was his “worst nightmare.”

During the scene, Kim reminded her daughter that honesty wasn’t always the best policy if it meant hurting someone’s feelings.

“I’m trying to teach her, like, you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up and not hurt people’s feelings,” she later explained to the camera during a confessional.

North revealed her mother’s custom-made Thierry Mugler wet-look dress from 2019 was her favourite Met Gala outfit. The young fashion critic also delivered her verdict on other outfits from the 2023 Met Gala, which was held in May.

During a livestream chat, North and her cousin Penelope Disick – daughter of Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian – branded Jared Leto’s look “cringe” after he attended the annual event in a life-sized cat costume in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette.

North also laid into Kim’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson and revealed she “hated” his outfit, which comprised of a black bucket hat, sunglasses and a tie-dyed T-shirt.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” she quipped.