NWA Founding Member MC Ren To Release New EP

MC Ren is back. The legendary rapper is dropping a new EP in a few days. Check out the stats.

MC Ren, a founding member of NWA, has revealed that he is going to drop a new EP.

He told West Coast Styles that the 8-track EP will be produced exclusively by Tha Chill of CMW (another group from the West Coast, Compton’s Most Wanted).

The album features a plethora of legends like Kurupt of the Dogg Pound, Cold 187um of Above The Law, J-Dee of Da Lench MobJayo Felony, Ras Kass, and more.

MC Ren told Chad Kiser of WCS, “Feels honored to have everybody who was involved on the project. All of them came through and handled business and I want to thank all of them. Chill went on another level with production and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

MC Ren has not released a project since 2009’s Renincarnated.

Tha Chill said that he was inspired by the past greatness that Ren has put out and that into the Osiris EP.

“Working on Osiris, I went back and revised all of Ren’s slaps from N.W.A to Ruthless For Life and tried to figure out how to keep that energy, but make it new,” Chill said. “I call it Infusion Music, infuse the old with the new. That’s why you hear breaks, scratches and interludes with 808s and hats going crazy.”

Check out the tracklist to the Osiris EP from MC Ren below:

1. Intro

2. Keep It Gangsta

3. Osiris

4. Fire ft. Kurupt

5. The News

6. Time

7. Hub City Love ft. Tha Chill

8. The Anthem ft. Jayo Felony, Cold 187um, Ras Kass & J-Dee

Osiris drops June 3rd.