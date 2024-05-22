NYC Politicians Attack Disgraced Diddy, Mayor Adams Under Pressure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NYC Council members are urging Mayor Eric Adams to revoke Diddy’s key to the city after a controversial video emerged.

Several New York City Council members are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to revoke Sean “Diddy” Combs’ key to the city following a video showing him allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie,

The footage, which surfaced recently, has spurred public outrage and local leaders to take firm stances against the music mogul.

Council Member Sandy Nurse spoke with TMZ, saying, “Mayor Adams should promptly withdraw Diddy’s key to the city. An abuser loses the right to hold such an honor and must be held accountable. The Mayor should lead by example and rescind it.”

Similarly, Council Member Shaun Abreu asserted, “Mayor Adams should seize Diddy’s key and shut the door behind him. No one will miss his presence.”

Mayor Adams awarded the symbolic key to Diddy just last September.

He has indicated that his office is reviewing the procedure for rescinding the honor. Mayor Adams also showed support for Cassie during a recent meeting.

The controversy began when a 2016 video aired on CNN depicting Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.

In response, Diddy has issued an apology, labeling it one of the darkest periods of his life.

Diddy is still facing allegations of sex trafficking, with federal raids recently conducted at his Los Angeles and Miami residences.

Combs has denied these allegations, and federal prosecutors are continuing their inquiries, interviewing several individuals cited in lawsuits against him.

Diddy has already had to step down as chairman of REVOLT, Harlem Prep, and most recently as a spokesperson for Peloton.

So, politicians’ calls for his city key to be rescinded are the latest bad news for the Bad Boy founder.

On Tuesday (May 21), a model filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he ruined her life in marriage after allegedly giving her a laced blunt and then forcing her to perform oral sex on him.