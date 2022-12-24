O.J. Simpson Denies He Is Khloé Kardashian’s Dad

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

O.J. Simpson has denied being Khloé Kardashian’s father yet again.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the former American footballer denied allegations of a romance with Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner.

While the 75-year-old admitted he “always thought Kris was a cute girl,” he noted that he was “dating supermodels” at the time.

“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even nowhere close to being true,” Simpson added. “It’s just that I have never been attracted to her, and I never suspected that she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case.”

When confronted directly about the long-standing conspiracy theory, Simpson flatly stated, “No. No, I’m not (her father).”

Following Khloé’s pregnancy announcement in 2018, TMZ interviewed Simpson and asked if he thought congratulations were in order, and he understood the implication of the question and did not indulge it.

The next year, O.J. released a video on Twitter, addressing the claims once more with practically identical talking points, particularly citing a lack of attraction between himself and Kris.

“Never, I want to stress, never, in any way, shape, or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually, and I got never an indication that she had any interest in me, so all of these stories are just bogus and bad, you know, tasteless,” he said.

Allegations suggesting that Kris, 67, had an affair with Simpson while married to his close friend Robert Kardashian have dogged the family for years.

The entire family have continued to fiercely dispute the rumors.

Kris and Robert divorced in 1991. The lawyer died in 2003.