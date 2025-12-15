O.T. Genasis Accused Of Spitting In Woman’s Face Over Rejected Advance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

O.T. Genasis faces serious assault allegations from beauty specialist Isabella Grais, who claims the rapper spat in her face after she rejected his advances at a Miami nightclub.

Grais posted detailed accusations on Instagram on December 14, alleging the Long Beach rapper approached her while she celebrated her best friend’s 25th birthday at Vendôme Miami, a popular nightclub in South Beach.

The beauty specialist said O.T. Genasis began flirting with her while she was on the phone.

“A man named Otgenasis approached me while I was out celebrating my best friend’s 25th birthday,” Grais wrote. “He began flirting with me while I was on the phone. I tried to remain polite and avoid conflict, but the interaction quickly became uncomfortable and inappropriate. He began telling me unsolicited and disturbing details about his past, including selling crack.”

The situation escalated when Grais firmly told the rapper to leave her alone.

“When I firmly told him to leave me alone and get away from me, he spit in my face,” she explained. “This was not a misunderstanding it was intentional, humiliating, and violating. I was left in tears and felt completely unsafe. Witnesses around me identified him afterward and provided me with his name.”

Grais tagged Vendôme Miami in her Instagram post, indicating where the alleged incident occurred. She emphasized the impact of the encounter on her night out.

“No one should ever be treated this way,” Grais continued. “I did not go out to be harassed or assaulted. I went out to celebrate my friend. This experience ruined the night and left me feeling shaken long after. What happened to me should never happen to anyone else.”

The allegations come as O.T. Genasis has maintained a relatively low profile in recent months.

The “CoCo” rapper appeared on MTV’s The Surreal Life in 2024 and has been working on new music projects. Earlier this year, he made headlines for an onstage apology to Keyshia Cole regarding an unauthorized cover of her song.

O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Odis Oliver Flores, built his career on hits like “CoCo” and “Cut It.” The 37-year-old rapper has previously spoken about his troubled past, including struggles in school and early involvement in street activities.

Neither O.T. Genasis nor his representatives have responded to the allegations.

