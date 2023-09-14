O.T. Genasis Joins The Cast Of “The Surreal Life”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

R&B singer August Alsina made a lot of headlines from his stint on the program.

The Surreal Life is coming back with a brand new cast. California-bred rapper O.T. Genasis will star in the latest version of the long-running reality show.

O.T. Genasis joins Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, Kim Zolciak, Johnny Weir and Josie Canseco for Season 8 of The Surreal Life. Production for new installments begins this month.

Previously, TSL aired on VH1 for five seasons after debuting on The WB in 2003. The upcoming batch of shows featuring O.T. Genasis and his castmates will air on VH1’s sister network MTV.

Season 7 of The Surreal Life made headlines last year. In particular, August Alsina became a trending topic on social media after the R&B singer seemingly revealed he is romantically attracted to other men.

“Love showed up, but in a new way,” said August Alsina on the program. “I want to share that and honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.”

The Product III: State of Emergency album creator continued, “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

O.T. Genasis will step onto The Surreal Life platform that once featured other recording artists such as MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, Flavor Flav, Da Brat, Sandy “Pepa” Denton, and Tamar Braxton.

Prior to going in front of the cameras for The Surreal Life, O.T. Genasis scored a Billboard Hot 100 hit with “CoCo” in 2014. He dropped several projects, including 2016’s Coke N Butter which came out via Atlantic Records.