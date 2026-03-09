Obama Trashes Trump & Republicans At Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Prompting Right-Wing Meltdowns

Three former presidents gathered in Chicago on Friday to honor the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson, but it was Barack Obama’s remarks that carried the weight of the moment.

Speaking at the House of Hope on the Far South Side, Obama delivered a pointed critique of the current political climate without ever mentioning Trump by name, using Jackson’s life as a blueprint for resistance and hope.

The atmosphere inside the 10,000-seat venue was electric. Thousands filled the space to celebrate Jackson’s life, with Jennifer Hudson performing and Biden, Clinton, and Harris all in attendance.

But Obama’s words cut through the reverence with urgency. He painted a picture of a nation under siege.

“We are living in a time when it can be hard to hope,” Obama said. “Each day we wake up to some new assault to our democratic institutions. Another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency. Every day you wake up to things you just didn’t think were possible.”

The former president wasn’t subtle about the source of that despair.

“Each day we are told by folks in high office to fear each other,” he continued, referencing Republican leadership’s divisive rhetoric. The implication was clear: Trump’s administration had weaponized fear as a political tool.

But Obama’s eulogy wasn’t just criticism. It was a call to action rooted in Jackson’s example.

“This man, Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, inspires us to take a harder path. His voice calls on each of us to be heralds of change, to be messengers of hope, to step forward and say, ‘Send me,’ wherever we have a chance to make an impact,” Obama declared.

He recounted watching Jackson debate during the 1984 presidential campaign as a college student, describing how that moment showed him that outsiders could belong anywhere.

Obama’s personal connection to Jackson ran deep. Jackson’s willingness to challenge power had paved the way for Obama’s own rise.

Now, with democracy under pressure, Obama was invoking that same spirit of defiance.

The message was unmistakable: Jackson’s fight wasn’t finished. It was being passed to the next generation.