October 20 Officially “Lil Nas X Day” In Atlanta

Lil Nas X received the honor and a special plaque from Atlanta’s first Black LQBTQ council member and mayoral candidate, Antonio Brown.

Lil Nas X is having an incredible year, that much is indisputable. While he may have his critics, he just keeps racking up wins nonetheless. And do you know what else he has? His own special day after his hometown of Atlanta dedicated a day in his honor.

Atlanta City Council has officially declared October 20 as “Lil Nas X Day.” A special dinner and ceremony were held last night at The Gathering Spot to commemorate the event. The “Industry Baby” rapper was surprised with a proclamation, presented by councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown. The city councilman is Atlanta’s first Black LQBTQ council member and if elected, will be the first LGBTQ mayor. In his speech, Brown thanked Lil Nas and told him: “You inspire me and allow be to believe I can do it.”

Aw, Happy Lil Nas X day! 🥳 https://t.co/DM2nLLk7GU — spooky leel 👻 (@LeelHaveMercy) October 21, 2021

Take a look at the proclamation Lil Nas X received.

The full proclamation that Atlanta City Council made in recognition of Lil Nas X. pic.twitter.com/o4EQQvcqdm — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) October 21, 2021

Picking Up A No.1 Hit Song With Jack Harlowe

On Tuesday the rapper took to Twitter to share how he broke the news to Jack Harlowe that their single, “Industry Baby” had hit the No. 1 spot. “facetimed jack harlow yesterday morning to tell him industry baby went number 1,” He said before revealing “he cried, then i crew as well, we both crode.”

facetimed jack harlow yesterday morning to tell him industry baby went number 1, he cried, then i crew as well, we both crode. 💕 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 19, 2021

Lil Nas X Celebrating With Jack Harlowe On The Streets Of Hollywood

just went around hollywood thanking people for getting industry baby to number 1 pic.twitter.com/JOS6452vMi — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 19, 2021

His day just got better and better with the announcement that he nabbed six MTV EMA nominations. Only Justin Bieber scored more, receiving a total of eight while Doja Cat also received 6 nominations.

Lil Nas X MTV EMA Nominations

Congratulations to @LilNasX on your 6 MTV EMA nominations



– Best US Act

– Best Artist

– Best Song (MONTERO CMBYN)

– Best Video (MONTERO CMBYN)

– Best Collaboration (Industry Baby)

– Video For Good (MONTERO CMBYM) pic.twitter.com/pK6MqY9ZJ4 — RCA Records UK (@RCALabelGroupUK) October 20, 2021

He topped off his eventful few days by celebrating the success of his album with the lovely Chloe Bailey.

Watch The Video For “Industry Baby” Below