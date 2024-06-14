Odell Beckham Jr. Roasted After Vibing To Drake’s “Family Matters” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Odell Beckham Jr. is catching heat online after posting a video of him dancing enthusiastically to Drake’s “Family Matters.”

On Thursday (June 13), the NFL star shared a TikTok of himself vibing to the track, Drizzy’s penultimate offering in his epic battle with Kendrick Lamar. In The video, OBJ sings along while performing his own dance routine, making wild hand gestures.

While the wide receiver can’t get enough of the track, considered by some as the best among the diss tracks, although not the most effective, social media users had a field day. Some called him out for being so vocal about his support for the battle’s loser, and others simply roasted his passionate dance moves.

“He definitely got a drake poster,” one person wrote in Odelle’s comment section. “Bro was about to twerk till he remembered he was recording,” another added.

The video was clipped and shared on X (Twitter), where the jokes continued flying.

“’m stuck on him “shaking his ass” for Drake. “He really not even trying to hide it lol,” joked one user. A different person called Odell, “The baddest b#### Drake ever bagged.”

Meanwhile, last week, Problem, who now goes by his government name, Jason Martin, revealed K. Dot’s reaction to “Family Matters.” According to Problem, after hearing the track, he told Lamar, “it’s time to step on his head.”

Lamar replied, “Say less,” and uploaded “Meet The Grahams,” within an hour of Drake dropping.