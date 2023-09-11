Offset Vows To Keep Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B’s Oral Sex Story

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop couple Offset and Cardi B are not shy about sharing some of their intimate business with the world. A clip from a recent interview with Cardi made the rounds on the internet because of remarks she made about her husband’s body art.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” said Cardi B during a sitdown with Hot 97. “I don’t even want to take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.”

The Invasion of Privacy album creator continued, “Because every single time I [imitates performing oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God… You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeah.'”

TMZ spoke with Offset in New York City. The celebrity news outlet asked the Migos member if he had any plans to remove his MJ tribute after his wife’s public comments about the tattoo.

“Never,” answered Offset. The Georgia-raised rapper went on to promote the September 15 release date for his upcoming “FAN” single. He previously dropped “Jealousy” with Cardi B in July of this year.

Offset has repeatedly expressed being a huge fan of Michael Jackson. His verified Instagram page is filled with photographs of the 31-year-old rapper wearing outfits inspired by the King of Pop.

After putting out Father of 4 in 2019, Offset is preparing to release his sophomore solo studio LP. He also co-created several projects as one-third of the Migos rap group alongside Quavo and the late Takeoff.

Father of 4 peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart after debuting with 89,000 first-week units. Migos’ Culture reached No. 1 in 2017. The trio’s Culture II album also hit No. 1 the next year.