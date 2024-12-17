Offset Seemingly Lashes Out At “Liar” Cardi B: “Pray For Them Kids” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset seemingly accused Cardi B of lying while taking aim at her parenting skills following a recent CPS visit.

Offset is seemingly hitting out at his estranged wife, Cardi B, criticizing her parenting skills and branding her a liar despite partying together for his birthday over the weekend.

Despite Cardi B’s recent claims that she and Offset are on good terms, it seems he now feels differently.

The former Migos rapper took to Instagram on Monday evening with a cryptic post that appeared to be a thinly veiled dig at the NYC rapper who recently aired out alleged DMs of Offset begging to sleep with her.

“Lies told to make me look bad,” he wrote over an image of him at his recent birthday bash.

“I couldn’t play how you do,” Offset added. “Pray for them kids.”

Offset’s remarks arrive after his social media accounts were allegedly compromised over the weekend.

Cardi B twerked up a storm at Offset’s birthday party just hours after their private messages spilled onto social media.

Offset’s Instagram DMs surfaced online, showing a heated exchange with Cardi B in March. In one message, Offset accuses Cardi of cheating and getting pregnant for another man.

In response, Cardi B leaked her own messages, slamming the father of her children for cheating, naming his alleged fling, and even accusing his mother of stealing from her.

Cardi B Explains Why She Leaked Offset’s DMs

The leaked messages spread like wildfire online. Cardi B addressed the situation during an X (Twitter) Spaces chat, claiming Offset was hacked.

“S### is old. It’s not on purpose. I will never get back with this n####,” she said. “But I’m not even gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week.”

She also insisted “we been on good terms,” and said she leaked her DMs because she felt played.

Meanwhile, Offset’s “Pray for them kids,” remark comes amid Cardi’s claims that Child Protective Services (CPS) has been harassing her.

An anonymous individual reported her to CPS back in October, but the state-run watchdog recently returned to her home to interview her children.