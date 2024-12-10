Cardi B Reveals She Was Reported To CPS Over Newborn—Denies Her Children Are Being Abused

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hear Cardi B speak out about her fight against CPS.

Cardi B has once again found herself within the crosshairs of a state-run watchdog agency, but this time, it’s causing a full-blown war of words and emotions.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the rap superstar launched into a furious rant alleging that Child Protective Services (CPS) has been harassing her and her family in what she described as an ongoing nightmare fueled by baseless claims and social media trolls.

The saga began in October after Cardi revealed an anonymous individual reported her to CPS, alleging her children had been abused amid her spats online with a YouTuber and her own fans.

Now, the “WAP” rapper has revealed that CPS has returned to her home following their initial visit and apparently pressured her to investigate her home, examine her children and demand information about her newborn daughter with Offset. In her impassioned rant, Cardi B wasted no time venting her frustration with CPS and authorities as a whole.

“A month later, because I didn’t give them my kids’ information, now they want to fake come back to my house again, interview my kids, look at my kids,” Cardi began. “Why are you harassing me for my daughter’s information? What that has to do with anything? My daughter doesn’t even have a social security because I don’t want nobody knowing her name, her information, anything.”

The drama doesn’t stop at bureaucratic intrusion. Cardi B revealed that false alarm calls to their Georgia home have previously escalated to dangerous levels.

“I remember this one time that they called the cops saying that somebody got shot in my house in Georgia,” she shared.

The alleged hoax resulted in armed officers storming the property and an intense standoff involving Offset’s uncle.

“There were cops that went to my house with rifles putting guns on Offset uncle’s head,” she said. “We stay quiet about it every other time people are calling the cops on our house.”

The situation has pushed Cardi to the brink, with her motherly instincts fully activated as she fiercely defends her children.

“None of my kids have ever got touched,” she said. “None of my kids ever got a little pow-pow, a little whooping, a little nothing. None of that. On my mama, whoever the f##k you is, you probably a b##h, n###a. Or a fan. Whoever the f##k did this, on my mama, real bad crosses finna come to your way. Real bad crosses.”

Cardi B has been dealing with a number of issues surrounding her privacy and her children in a very public fashion recently. In another similar livestream, she clapped back at a troll who suggested she needed a DNA test for her daughter with Offset and additionally addressed Nicki Minaj’s Barbz over claims they were creating AI-generated images of her children being abused by their father.