Cardi B Rages Over Sickening Photoshopped Image Of Offset & Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B admitted she was trying not to “crash out” after social media trolls crossed the line with repulsive posts about her daughter.

Cardi B condemned “Stan Twitter” for disturbing attacks against her family on Monday (November 4). The outspoken rapper targeted trolls after seeing a photoshopped image depicting her estranged husband Offset having sex with their daughter Kulture.

“Y’all take things too f###### far,” Cardi B said on X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces. “That s### be pissing me the f### off.”

Cardi B called out social media users for claiming they wanted her daughter to get raped. The Atlantic Records artist defended her sister Hennessy Carolina, who responded to the tasteless trolls with a warning about karma.

“I’ve been trying not to crash out,” Cardi B said. “Y’all been f###### doing edit[ed] pictures of my daughter getting f##### by her dad on some real weirdo s###. Y’all been f###### posting under pictures that y’all wish my daughter getting f###### raped. All because y’all in y’all feelings because I f###### tweeted my kids are smart.”

She added, “Why do y’all think like that? Why do y’all do that? And then when my sister stands up and defends herself, y’all wanna attack people too. Now, when we started getting real f###### funny, s### ain’t gonna be f###### funny no more. It ain’t gonna be f###### funny no more. I can’t even brag about kids being f###### smart without f###### Stan Twitter doing retarded s###, saying retarded s###. The f### is wrong with y’all?”

Cardi B threatened “Stan Twitter,” noting how she was capable of being “evil.” She refused to stop publicly discussing her children despite the trolling.

“Y’all not gonna silence me,” she said. “Y’all not gonna make me not wanna brag about my f###### kids because of y’all m############ insecurities and y’all f###### weirdness. I don’t give a f### about nobody else’s m############ kids. I don’t bother nobody. Don’t bother me now.”

Cardi B shares three kids with Offset. She gave birth to their youngest child in September.