Cardi B Snaps On Elon Musk Over Kamala Harris “Puppet” Remarks 

Cardi B gave Elon Musk a piece of her mind after he called the rapper a “puppet,” claiming she was “fed the words” to her speech.

Cardi B didn’t hold back after Elon Musk claimed she was a “puppet” following the rapper’s speech endorsing Kamala Harris at the Vice President’s Wisconsin rally last week.

The Donald Trump-supporting billionaire tech entrepreneur criticized Cardi in a tweet over the weekend. According to Elon Musk, Cardi B is “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.” he added, “The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

However, Cardi B caught wind of the post and fired back at Elon Musk in typical fashion. She contrasted her upbringing with that of the world’s richest man, arguing he cannot relate to the struggles of hard-working Americans.

“I’m not a puppet Elon,” she began, explaining, “I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle.”

Cardi B Trolls Elon Musk

Cardi concluded with a final jab at Elon Musk, adding, “P.S. Fix my algorithm.”

Although her speech elicited some strong responses, including from Azaelia Banks and Roseanne Barr, Cardi B couldn’t be prouder.

She took to Instagram on Sunday (November 3) with a carousel of images from the rally.

“Last night was a moment I feel like I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” she wrote. “If you know me you know I’m the biggest history nerd and I’ve been talking about politics on all my platforms for a long long time so this was a dream come true.”

She also hit back at criticism for reading her speech from her phone after the teleprompter malfunctioned before dismissing speculation she was paid for her appearance.

“AND YES!.. I wrote my speech down because I had to make sure I said everything I wanted to say honey!!” Cardi added. “and No I aint get payed a dollar ..I actually came out of pocket wit glam and travel.”