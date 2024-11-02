Cardi B Rips “Bully” Donald Trump While Endorsing Kamala Harris At Wisconsin Rally 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed Kamala Harris entering the race “changed my mind completely,” as she blasted Trump’s plans to “protect” women.

Cardi B tore into Donald Trump’s plans to “protect” women, calling him out for dismantling women’s rights to their bodies during a speech at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Wisconsin on Friday (November 1).

The spicy Bronx native explained she related to being an “underdog” throughout her career.

“I’ve been underestimated. My success belittled and discredited,” she said. “Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us how we got to the top.”

Cardi B: I don’t like bullies, but like Kamala Harris… I always stand up to one. pic.twitter.com/3yU9AREUZD — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) November 2, 2024

Cardi B explained she wasn’t going to vote in this election but revealed that Kamala Harris entering the race “changed my mind completely.”

She added, “I did not have faith for any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear — things I want to see next in this country. I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth; she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional.”

Cardi then directed her attention to Donald Trump. “He’s selling us bigotry, misogyny, chaos and confusion. He wants us to hate each other,” she yelled. “And it’s going to cost you your money, equal opportunity, affordable health care and any rights you thought you had for your body. He gon take it from ya.”

Referring to Trump as “Donny Dunk,” she called out his remarks at a rally earlier this week about protecting women.

“He said he’s gonna protect women whether they like it or not,” she stated. “Donnie Duck, please… Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies, it’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies!!!

“If your definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers,” she said, “then I don’t want it.”

In several follow-up tweets, Cardi B called out the “disgusting attacks” against Kamala Harris and warned Trump is trying to ‘hustle” the American people.

We all know Trump was a hustler, but hustling women out of the rights to THEIR OWN body is nasty work!! Hustling Americans out of their hard earned money by selling $500 Trump Sneakers, $60 Trump Bibles, and $100,000 Trump Watches is even nastier!! Tomorrow he’ll be hustling you… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited!… Let me tell you something, women have to work ten times harder and perform ten times better and STILL our success comes with excuses… its because shes pretty or… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Cardi B joins a slew of other A-list celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris, including Beyoncé, Eminem, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and many more. Watch her entire speech below.