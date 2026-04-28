Offset Confirms He’s “On Dat” After Quavo’s Migos Announcement

Quavo and Offset post matching Instagram messages suggesting new Migos music is on the horizon, possibly honoring their late group member Takeoff.

Quavo and Offset just sent the internet into overdrive with back-to-back Instagram posts that suggest Migos might be cooking up something new, and the implications are massive for what comes next.

On Monday morning, Quavo dropped a throwback photo of himself and Takeoff from 2021 with a caption that read “Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

Hours later, Offset responded with his own post showing the trio from their Culture III era, simply captioning it “On dat!!!” The timing and the language here matter because both men are clearly signaling something’s brewing.

The last time Migos released music as a complete unit was Culture III in 2021, which dropped just one year before Takeoff’s tragic death in November 2022.

Before that, Quavo and Takeoff had released Only Built for Infinity Links as Unc & Phew in October 2022, a month before everything changed.

Quavo has been sitting on approximately 1,000 unreleased Takeoff tracks, and he’s been strategic about how he uses them. He incorporated some unreleased verses into his Rocket Power project, but he’s kept the majority of the catalog “sacred” for what he’s described as a dedicated Takeoff album.

The relationship between Quavo and Offset had been strained for years, with tensions dating back at least a year before Takeoff’s death.

But in recent interviews, both have made it clear they’ve moved past that.

In August 2025, when asked about a tribute album, Offset said it was “possible” and “not impossible,” though he emphasized they weren’t actively in any conversations about it at the time.

More recently, he’s been vocal about how they’re “checking on each other” and that the internet tries to manufacture drama where there isn’t any.

Offset has been focused on his solo career, releasing his third album KIARI last year, while Quavo has been working on new material with Pharrell Williams.