Offset, DaBaby, GloRilla, Sexyy Red & More To Perform At 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The network also reveals the MCs who will be part of the cypher.

The 2023 edition of the BET Hip-Hop Awards takes place on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 pm ET/PT. This year’s show will highlight performances by some of the top names in the rap industry.

Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla and Sexyy Red have been confirmed as performers for the upcoming event. Additionally, a deejay/producer tribute will feature Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch and Spinderella.

Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will present this year’s cypher. DJ EFeezy and DJ Runna will spin the records as Bun B, Cassidy, Foggieraw, Gloss Up, Lady London, Lola Brooke, Scar Lip, and Symba provide the lyrics.

The digital cypher will feature DJ Hed, LaNell Grant, Maiya The Don, and That Mexican OT. Grammy-nominated New York City-bred artist Fat Joe will handle the hosting duties for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Cardi B and 21 Savage head into the ceremony with the most nominations. Both stars earned 12 nods, including chances to win in top categories such as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Lyricist of the Year.

In addition to Cardi and 21 Savage, the Lyricist of the Year category contains André 3000, Burna Boy, Conway The Machine, Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Plus, Burna Boy, Drake, GloRilla, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert are the other Hip-Hop Artist of the Year nominees.

Drake came in third place with 9 nominations. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled managed to score seven nominations each. J. Cole scored six nominations. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied with five nominations.

“This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of Hip-Hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET.