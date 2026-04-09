Offset Facing $100K Lawsuit For Stiffing Casino

Offset’s gambling addiction spirals into violence after he gets shot over a $10K debt to Lil Tjay at a Florida casino.

Offset is drowning in gambling debts that keep multiplying faster than he can pay them, and the consequences are devastating.

Now he’s facing a $100,000 lawsuit from The MotorCity Casino Hotel in for an unpaid tab, and that’s just the beginning of his nightmare.

The former Migos rapper was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday, April 6, with the incident allegedly stemming from a $10,000 gambling debt he owes to Lil Tjay dating back to January 2025.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out in the valet area, and Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct before being released on a $500 bond.

When Tjay walked out of jail, he made it clear he wasn’t done with Offset, calling him a rat and denying involvement in the shooting while simultaneously making his anger known.

Offset is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, but his reputation and bank account are taking the real damage.

What makes this situation even worse is that Offset’s gambling problem isn’t isolated to Lil Tjay.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant recently revealed that Offset owes him $8,000 and had the audacity to call him three hours before the shooting asking to borrow more money.

Model and influencer Celina Powell has also exposed Offset’s gambling addiction, claiming he’s finessed money from her as well.

Ebo Darden is another person who’s come forward saying Offset owes him money.

This isn’t a one-time mistake or a single bad night at the tables. This is a pattern of behavior that’s spiraling out of control.

Offset’s gambling spiral is a cautionary tale about what happens when money, access, and no accountability collide.

He’s got the resources to get help, but instead he’s out here owing thousands to rappers, athletes, and influencers while facing six-figure lawsuits.