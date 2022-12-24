Rapper Offset Honored With Key To Gwinnett County At Christmas Toy Giveaway Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Migos member Offset admitted he was still hurting after the death of group member Takeoff, but he managed to give back to the community for Christmas anyway. Read more.

Atlanta rapper Offset kicked off the Christmas holiday by hosting a toy giveaway event to benefit needy children, despite the frigid temperatures.

The rap star, dressed in an all-black leather outfit to keep warm during the 16-degree day, hosted his first annual “Offset Toy Giveaway”

During the event, Offset, a member of the group Migos, expressed his desire to give back to the community and thanked the children for their support.

“I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know,” Offset told the gathering, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “Y’all hold me up. You know we’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good.”

Offset was referring to the tragic death of Migos group member Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball. He was shot and killed on November 1st this year outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Earlier in the week, Offset, who is also Takeoff’s cousin, shared a picture of the late rapper giving the audience the peace hand sign while performing onstage.

In the caption, he gave fans an update on how he is doing following the tragedy. “St not easy fake smiling and st tryna keep walking with my head up (sic),” he wrote.

Since Takeoff’s death, Offset has tweeted that he is “in a dark place” and “missing everything” about his relative.

So seeing Offset give back during such a rough time in his life was very inspiring to everyone in attendance.

During the event, local officials presented Offset with a key to Gwinnett County, and the Lawrenceville mayor also thanked him for his contributions to the community.

Offset stated that this would not be his last toy giveaway and praised other celebrities who give back to their communities.