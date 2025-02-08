Offset Lashes Out At Cardi B In Another Bitter Post & Delete

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Migos rapper once again accused Cardi B of cheating and suggested at least one of their three children doesn’t belong to him.

Offset and Cardi B’s split is anything but amiable. Since announcing their impending divorce in August 2024, the estranged couple has regularly argued on social media, allowing fans a peek into their toxic relationship.

In a series of since-deleted and somewhat cryptic tweets, the Migos rapper once again accused Cardi B of cheating and suggested at least one of their three children doesn’t belong to him.

“We sharing,” he began. “Blood test. Butch been cheating since 2019. I ain’t tell when u did [rat emoji]. Tommy n Sammy. My new b#### badder.” The kicker? He also claimed, “Had u last week by the way.”

Cardi B did not lie when she called Offset as a “babymomma acting ass btch” bc why are you UPSET that she is finally moving on? Literally has been crashing out daily since that media of Cardi and Stefon Diggs hit the net. 😭 pic.twitter.com/q13kTZWBfb — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgamee) February 8, 2025

People quickly jumped to conclusions, suggesting Offset was jealous of her new single with Pardison Fontaine, “Toot It Up,” and the attention she was getting as a result. Others just assumed he’s another “bitter baby daddy” or bothered by the photos of Cardi B with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B, on the other hand, has been expressing how she feels about Offset for months. In September 2024, shortly after announcing she’d filed for divorce, she said in a livestream, “I’m too much woman for you. … And I’ve always been too good for you.”

She continued, hinting at his own infidelity, “Nothing surprises me anymore. You’ve done it all, so I don’t care. Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don’t regret none of them. But I regret you. I don’t regret my kids; you’re a good daddy. You’re all right.”

Cardi B and Offset have had a turbulent relationship filled with public breakups, reconciliations and cheating allegations. They first got together in 2017 and secretly married that same year. However, their relationship was plagued by infidelity rumors, leading Cardi to announce their split in December 2018. Offset made a grand public apology, and the two reconciled shortly after.

Their on-and-off dynamic continued, with Cardi filing for divorce in 2020, only to call it off a month later. In 2023, tensions flared again when Cardi publicly accused Offset of cheating, which he denied. Despite the drama, the couple has continued to co-parent their three children.