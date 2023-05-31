Offset & More Celebs Take Their Kids To The ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ LA Premiere [PHOTOS]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa and Omarion also attended the Hollywood event.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will open in American theaters on June 2. Several celebrities, including Migos rapper Offset, attended the computer-animated movie’s premiere in Los Angeles on May 30.

Offset showed up at the Regency Village Theater with guests. He brought his three sons with him to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Jordan Cephus, Kody Cephus, and Wave Set Cephus walked the red carpet with their dad.

Earlier this month, Offset took his two daughters to The Little Mermaid premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Kalea Marie Cephus and Kulture Kiari Cephus arrived at the venue wearing gowns. They also got the chance to talk to The Little Mermaid’s lead actress Halle Bailey.

Offset released his Father of 4 studio album in 2019, two years before his wife Cardi B gave birth to Wave. Cardi is also Kulture’s mother. The entire family appeared on the cover of the May/June 2022 edition of Essence.

Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Universe’ at Regency Village Theatre. Featuring: Jordan Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, Offset, Kody Cephus Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 30 May 2023 Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Stars Hit The Theater To Watch Across the Spider-Verse

Princess Love of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fame attended the Across the Spider-Verse premiere with her son Epik Norwood. Love’s former LHHH castmate Omarion stepped onto the red carpet with his two children, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry and Megaa Omari Grandberry.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere also featured appearances by Hip Hop artist Wiz Khalifa and his son Sebastian Taylor. “Blurred Lines” hitmaker Robin Thicke was accompanied by his son Julian Fuego Thicke.

In addition, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers posed for photos with their families. The children of Garcelle Beauvais, Tia Mowry, and Jordin Sparks were in attendance as well.

Members of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast also turned up at the Regency Village Theater on Tuesday. The Marvel superhero film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac.