Offset Attends ‘Little Mermaid’ Premiere With His Daughters

Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake will hit American theaters on May 26, 2023. Hip Hop recording artist Offset was among the stars who attended the film’s premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Offset did not arrive on The Little Mermaid blue carpet alone. The Migos member took his two daughters to see the upcoming movie starring singer/actress Halle Bailey in the titular role.

Both Kalea Marie Cephus and Kulture Kiari Cephus accompanied their father to the event. Additionally, Offset posted several photos of his two gown-wearing kids on his Instagram page.

“Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” wrote Offset in his Instagram caption. That social media post collected over 650,000 likes and 6,900 comments in under nine hours.

HSN+ partnered with Walt Disney Studios to present a livestream from the premiere of The Little Mermaid. Tamara Hooks interviewed Offset, Kalea, and Kulture on the blue carpet.

“My daughters are very excited to see someone who looks like them as the Little Mermaid,” Offset told HSN+’s Tamara Hooks. “It’s a special moment in history, and it’s iconic.”

In addition to Halle Bailey, the cast of The Little Mermaid includes Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. Rob Marshall directed the musical fantasy.