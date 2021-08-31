Offset Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell As Reservoir Media Goes Public

Cardi B was with her husband to commemorate the new IPO.

Celebrity power couple Kiari “Offset” Cephus and Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar were in New York City yesterday to take part in a stock exchange tradition. Offset was selected to ring Nasdaq’s opening bell.

The Migos member was in Times Square to celebrate independent music publishing company Reservoir Media going public. Reservoir Media represents the copyrights and/or master recordings of Migos, 2 Chainz, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more acts.

On August 30, the verified Nasdaq Instagram account posted:

Today’s @nasdaq Opening Bell playlist is brought to you by @offsetyrn, @iamcardib, and female-founded @reservoirmedia! 🛎🎤As the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company, #NasdaqListed $RSVR is committed to #InvestingInEntertainment. 👏🏻🎉 @nasdaq Instagram

Reservoir Media tweeted:

This morning, Reservoir rang the @Nasdaq Opening Bell in celebration of our recent IPO. It is both exciting and humbling to take this next step in Reservoir’s journey. We look forward to all the opportunities this creates, as we deepen our commitment to #investinginentertainment. @ReservoirMedia Twitter

Hip Hop superstar Cardi B was also on hand at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Monday to support her husband. Both “Clout” collaborators posted about the experience on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Looking forward to participating in profit sharing through my investments in @reservoirmedia,” wrote Offset on Instagram. On her own IG page, Cardi B posted, “Sooo proud of you my dear @offsetyrn May God protect you and lead you in the right paths.”

In addition to Reservoir Media, Offset has invested in the FaZe Clan esports organization, the AXSD Media streaming platform/production company, land acquisition, and other ventures over the last several years. The Atlanta-bred rapper is also a credited producer for HBO Max’s streetwear competition series The Hype.

“I’m also sitting down with my wife’s people and making sure her business is situated on her end, and make sure her deals make sense,” Offset told Forbes. “What’s the obligations and what do I have to do to overall make the brand better?”