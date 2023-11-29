Offset Says “The World Is Not Ready” For Takeoff Tribute Song: “Everyone Is So Judgmental”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset has a very good reason why he hasn’t released his tribute to Takeoff—find out why.

Offset has detailed his rationale behind why he has yet to release any music dedicated to late Migos member, Takeoff. Offset recently spoke to GQ and discussed several topics, including how he overcame writer’s block after kicking his lean habit, getting inspiration from Tyler, The Creator and crafting his Set It Off solo album. He also detailed how he’s been dealing with Takeoff’s death and how it influenced his creativity while working on his album.

“It’s way more fun,” he said while describing Set It Off. “I didn’t want to talk about tragedy and talk about…I ain’t ready to talk about that s### yet, first and foremost. I don’t know how to do it, but I didn’t want to just be making an album about bad s### and dissing and putting that type of energy on the project, because it was going to make my mind be in a different place mentally.”

Offset also revealed the pressure he felt to craft a tribute song for Takeoff could compromise the integrity considering the fans expect a meaningful song to double as a banger.

“The world is not ready for it, because [everyone] is so judgmental,” he said. “They want you to make a song pouring your heart out that’s [also] a hit. There is a song on there that’s kind of expressing that s###, though, which is ‘Upside Down.’ It’s feeling confident I’m going to go up with the music, but I’m down every day. It’s the challenge of trying to be the best at your worst times.”

Revisit the stream for Offset’s recent Set It Off album below.