Offset Wild Paris Street Brawl Allegedly Over $150K Video Shoot 

Offset and his entourage got into a major brawl with a French rapper’s crew, sparking chaos on the streets of Paris.

Video surfaced online showing the Atlanta native in a violent altercation with members of rapper Gazo’s entourage on Wednesday night (November 13), outside Hôtel du Collectionneur in the French capital.

Before hands and feet were thrown, Offset was among a group of men arguing in the hotel lobby before the argument spilled out to the roadside. According to TMZ, Gazo and his crew were upset over Offset’s appearance in a music video.

The former Migos rapper apparently wasn’t up to scratch, and they demanded back their $150,000 payment. Tempers flared after he refused to do so, sparking a fiery exchange.

“I’ll fire your ass up” Offset can be heard saying as his security guard attempts to restrain him against a vehicle. However, a man appears to put hands on Offset, further escalating tensions.

Offset then yells at his security, “Let me go!” after one man takes a kick to the head. “He’s swinging on my people, let me go!”

Offset eventually escapes the security guard’s clutches and kicks his target before being bundled back into the hotel.

The brawl continued outside as the French rapper’s crew attempted to get to Offset, who was still in the lobby. One woman smashed her head on the pavement as men attempted to rush the door.

Officers arrived at the scene but reportedly left without making any arrests.

Hours later, despite the brawl, Gazo posted a photo of him and Offset hanging out. He also shared the tracklist for his upcoming album, featuring Offset on “Wemby.”