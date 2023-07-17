Offset’s Sons Jordan And Kody Set The Stage On Fire With Their Rap Skills At Kulture’s Birthday Bash

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B shared a video of the boys rapping as Offset acted as the hype man during the party, Kulture’s second in six days.

Cardi B and Offset celebrated daughter Kulture turning five with a second lavish birthday bash Sunday night, less than a week after taking over Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Sunday’s bash (July 16), was Mario themed, with little Kulture wearing an adorable Princess Peach-style dress with a full-length train. The “Point Me 2” hitmaker also stuck to the theme, donning a fairytale blue floor-length gown, dressed as Rosalina from the Super Mario Bros video game series.

Kulture arriving at her “super Mario” themed party today 😍🩷! pic.twitter.com/p0wJ9MJF4W — 🫵🏽 (@LAVISHSZN_) July 17, 2023

The proud parents’ youngest child, Wave Set, who turns two in September, was also dressed for the occasion, wearing his signature wave chain.

Offset’s eldest sons are following in their famous father’s footsteps, debuting their own songs. Cardi B shared a video of the duo getting the party lit, with Offset rapping along to the tracks.

“Me and my dogs on the playground,” Kody rapped as he showed off his drip. Meanwhile, big brother Jordan proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The teen debuted a track that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Migos project. Check out the clips below.

Kody and Jordan performing their new song at Kulture’s 5th birthday party (via Cardi B’s Instagram story). 🔥pic.twitter.com/3IQ1PBViIc — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) July 17, 2023

Cardi B And Offset On Their Blended Family

Cardi B and Offset posed for an Essence cover shoot with their blended family last year. The Migos rapper opened up about how his wife accepts all of his children.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he revealed. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Cardi added, “I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity – and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”