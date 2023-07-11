Cardi B Twerks For ‘Rugrats’ Grandpa Pickles, Packs On PDA With Offset At Kulture’s Birthday Bash 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B showed off her impressive twerking skills in front of a statue of the Rugrats’ Grandpa Pickles during Kulture’s fifth birthday party.

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture turning five with a mega party at American Dream Mall in New Jersey Monday (July 10).

The Migos rapper pulled out all the stops for his little girl’s birthday, planning the bash himself, as Cardi revealed in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. She tagged her husband, writing, “You did your big one,” alongside a clip of Kulture entering the party.

While the children enjoyed the birthday celebrations, the proud parents shared a brief moment of alone time. Cardi posted a video of Offset lovingly smooching on her, showing they’ve put the recent infidelity controversy firmly behind them.

OFFSET WITH HIS WIFE CARDI B@IAMCARDIB – INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/QkGegZFCp9 — Best of Offset (@KiariMedia) July 11, 2023

In another clip the Grammy Award winner had a little fun with a cartoon character. Cardi B slapped her booty before showing off her twerking skills in front of a statue of Rugrats elder Grandpa Lou Pickles. She shared the video backed by her verse on FendiDa Rappa’s new single, “Point Me 2.”

Cardi B also shared a sweet birthday message to her “pretty princess,” alongside a pair of photos of the birthday girl. “It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow,’ she penned in the caption. “Yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.”

Offset also reflected on his little girl growing up in his own Instagram tribute post. “I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms,’ he shared. “daddy’s girl I love you so much.”