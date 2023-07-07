Offset Thirsts Over Cardi B Twerking In Racy New ‘Point Me 2’ Music Video  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset couldn’t hold back his reaction after seeing Cardi B’s booty shaking display in the new ‘Point Me 2’ video.

Offset and Cardi B appear to have put the cheating rumors behind them after a very public social media spat.

The Hip-Hop super couple seemingly moved past the controversy and were all smiles during their outings at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week. They were pictured hand-in-hand in Paris Tuesday (July 4) or tenderly embracing in other footage.

On Friday (July 7), Cardi B, who was recently likened to Jay-Z for spotlighting rising talent artists, shared her new single with FendiDa Rappa, “Point Me 2.” When Offset saw a clip of the visuals, he couldn’t hold back his response.

In the video, Cardi B puts on a racy cheek-shaking display while wearing a pink thong bodysuit. Shortly after the single dropped, the Grammy Award winner took to Twitter to share a gif of her booty-clapping skills. She captioned the post, “Mood.”

Unlike Keke Palmer’s significant other, Offset was a fan of his wife’s bare booty display, reposting the clip to his timeline while hinting at his own mood. “Digg in that,” he wrote alongside a cat emoji. Check the clip below and watch the ‘Point Me 2’ video at the end of the page.

Offset made headlines after accusing Cardi B of infidelity during a furious online row last week.

“My wife f##### a n#### on me gang,” Offset wrote in a since-deleted post. “Yall n##### know how I come.”

Meanwhile, Cardi confronted the allegations during a Twitter Spaces telling her fans not to “pay attention to the country man.” She also said she would be exposed immediately because of her celebrity status, adding, “Please boy, stop acting stupid.”