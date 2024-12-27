OG Maco Dead At 32 Following Weeks In Hospital 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop has confirmed the tragic passing of Atlanta rapper OG Maco.

OG Maco has passed away at age 32 after fighting for his life in hospital following an apparent suicide attempt.

AllHipHop has confirmed the tragic news with the Atlanta rapper’s manager. OG Maco died in hospital on Thursday (December 26).

He had been in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since December 12 after he was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Since his admission to hospital, rumors that OG Maco had died ran rampant on social media. The family was forced to shut down the speculation in a public statement earlier this month, confirming that he was still alive, “in critical but stable condition.”

OG Maco burst onto the scene in 2014 with his breakout hit, “U Guessed It,” which went viral. The success of the song secured him a deal with Quality Control Music.

Despite releasing numerous mixtapes and projects, his career has been marked by significant challenges. In 2016, he survived a serious car accident that left him with multiple injuries.

A few years later, he publicly disclosed his battle with a rare skin condition, necrotizing fasciitis. The condition severely impacted his appearance and required extensive medical treatment.

“So much healing has a [sic] occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what I’ve been going through,” Maco wrote over a photo. “I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months. This is the best it’s looked. I hope it gives someone hope.”

AllHipHop extends condolences to OG Maco’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.