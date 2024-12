Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The family provided an Instagram update, insisting the Atlanta rapper is still fighting.

OG Maco has been in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since Thursday (December 12) after he was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Death rumors ran rampant and his day-to-day manager, who goes by Poppa Perc, was forced to do damage control.

On Monday (December 16), OG Maco’s family finally broke their silence and provided the first update on the Atlanta rapper since the incident occurred.

“We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition,” the statement begins. “He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.

“Please note, all official updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information.”

Prayers have been pouring in for OG Maco since the news broke. “We all wanna thank you for praying for @ogxmaco,” Perc wrote on Sunday (December 15). He’s still fighting and he’s in a more stable condition and it’s better than what he was 2 nights ago. We won’t know to much until Monday for now please keep praying.”

OG Maco released his breakout hit, “U Guessed It,” in 2014, which became a viral sensation and earned him a deal with Quality Control Music.

He’s continued to release numerous mixtapes and projects, but his career has faced several challenges. In 2016, he was involved in a severe car accident that left him with multiple injuries. A few years later, he revealed he had a rare skin disease (flesh-eating necrotizing fasciitis) that significantly affected his appearance and required extensive treatment.

In 2019, he opened up about his condition in a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, which included the immense scabbing that covered most of his face and scalp.

“So much healing has a [sic] occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what I’ve been going through,” Maco wrote over a photo. “I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months. This is the best it’s looked. I hope it gives someone hope.”

It’s unclear what led to OG Maco’s decision to try to end his life. AllHipHop maintains our support and is hoping he pulls though. Stay tuned for more updates.