OG Maco—real name Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr.—passed away on December 26 after roughly two weeks on life support at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

As confirmed to AllHipHop by his day-to-day manager, Poppa Perc, Maco died after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Saturday (December 28), OG Maco’s family issued a statement via Instagram, mourning their immense loss.

“With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco,” the post begins. “His life was a testament to resilience, creativity and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.

“While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived—one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

The family also opened OG Maco’s direct messages to anyone who wants to share a memory or connect with them. They ended the post by thanking everyone who showed their support for him.

First responders were called to OG Maco’s home on the morning of December 12 after a neighbor heard a gunshot.

“I thought he was dead when I first saw him,” his manager told AllHipHop at the time. “We were about rebrand and drop [new music] under a whole new alias. We need everyone’s prayers.”

The OG Maco team did its best to swat down the ensuing death rumors, but people persisted. One person wrote, “This breaks my heart so much. May u rest in heaven. Thank you for being my first ever friend in Atlanta. For believing in my music before anyone else and for the friendship we shared through out the years. you will never be forgotten,” while another said, “Rest in peace bro, you’re a real legend and pioneer in the game, paved the way for a lot of the industry.”

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia removed his tribute post once he was told he was still alive and later commented, “Praying for you however you’re doing.” He has yet to comment on OG Maco’s death.