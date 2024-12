Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

OG Maco was a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday (December 14), with many mourning his death.

The problem? The Atlanta is still in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles fighting for his life. His day-to-day manager, Poppa Perc, has been tirelessly shooting down the false news reports that began on Friday (December 13) following an Instagram post from DJ Tony Neal claiming he was dead.

“He’s still on life support, still fighting,” Poppa Perc tells AllHipHop. “They are doing multiple tests on his brain and trying to let the swelling go down a bit, let his head heal a little bit, so they can do a procedure. Only immediate family is allowed at the hospital, but we’ve been getting updates.”

First responders were called to OG Maco’s home on Thursday morning (December 12) after a neighbor heard a gunshot. Poppa Perc soon revealed he shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt.

“I thought he was dead when I first saw him,” he told us at the time. “We were about rebrand and drop [new music] under a whole new alias. We need everyone’s prayers.”

Despite the OG Maco team doing its best to shut down the death rumors, people are coming out in droves to express their condolences. One person wrote, “This breaks my heart so much. May u rest in heaven. Thank you for being my first ever friend in Atlanta. For believing in my music before anyone else and for the friendship we shared through out the years. you will never be forgotten,” while another said, “Rest in peace bro, you’re a real legend and pioneer in the game, paved the way for a lot of the industry.”

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, who initially believed Maco was dead, removed his tribute post once he was told he was still alive and later commented, “Praying for you however you’re doing.”

While OG Maco’s current condition paints a grim picture, his team is asking that people don’t give up hope. AllHipHop continues to pull for him.