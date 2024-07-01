O.J. Simpson’s Inclusion In BET Awards “In Memoriam” Segment Sparks Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s families lambasted the BET Awards for paying tribute to the late O.J. Simpson.

The 2024 BET Awards elicited controversy for including the late O.J. Simpson in an “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday (June 30). Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s family members criticized BET for honoring O.J.

O.J. died in April. He was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and Goldman in 1994. O.J. was infamously acquitted of murder in his 1995 criminal trial but found liable for both deaths in a 1997 civil trial.

BET Awards attendees and viewers were surprised to see O.J. in the “In Memoriam” segment. Nicole’s sister Tanya Brown was disgusted by BET’s decision to pay tribute to him.

“It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition,” Tanya told TMZ. “Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”

lol OJ Simpson in memoriam for anything is WILD no matter how you slice it. https://t.co/WsiCVxCsHk pic.twitter.com/X8ric45Lv6 — Anna (@itsafronomics) July 1, 2024

The “In Memoriam” segment was introduced as “honoring Black excellence” lost over the past year. O.J.’s inclusion upset Goldman’s father Fred.

“I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer,” Fred said. “Can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”

O.J. was listed as a “former NFL player” in the BET Awards segment. While it is an accurate description, it doesn’t capture the full nature of his complicated legacy.