Omarion Gets Dragged Online For Releasing “Post To Be (Sped Up)” 9 Years Later

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans blast the singer for the new version of his collaboration with Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko.

Former B2K member Omarion celebrated his 39th birthday over the weekend. However, many social media users were more focused on his latest musical release.

Omarion decided to drop a new version of his 2014 hit featuring Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko. Unfortunately, a lot of people blasted the singer for his “Post To Be (Sped Up)” song.

For example, one person tweeted, “Fake your death we will run them streams man then delete this nonsense from your computer [for f###’s sake].” Omarion replied, “😂😂. Y’all are truly ridiculous 😂😂.”

😂😂. Y’all are truly ridiculous 😂😂. — OMARION (@Omarion) November 13, 2023

Additionally, the timing of “Post To Be (Sped Up)” also raised some eyebrows because the altered track arrived just days after Omarion and Chris Brown seemingly went back and forth online over Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

The original “Post To Be” came out on November 11, 2014. The DJ Mustard-produced collaboration peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Post To Be” is Omarion’s longest charting single on the Hot 100 at 37 weeks. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Post to Be” as 3x-Platinum in August 2016.

speeding up a 9 year song go crazy. pic.twitter.com/GSBFgrOrqw — Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) November 12, 2023

And what the hell we supposed to do with this? pic.twitter.com/ocnOl1RJx5 — 👩🏾‍💻✍🏾 (@itslexdawriter) November 12, 2023

Omari Ishmael Grandberry it’s 2023 pic.twitter.com/XqmM7oEOvq — papa 🐻 (@leoxvieiraa) November 12, 2023