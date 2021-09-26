Florida Cops Arrest One Man In Banquet Hall Mass Shooting After Rap Concert

A man accused of acting as a lookout for men who shot 26 people and left three dead has been nabbed by the cops in South Florida.

Florida police have arrested a South Florida man who allegedly was the look lookout for the men who shot up an alleyway outside of a Miami banquet hall in May.

The assault at the El Mula Banquet Hall left three people dead and twenty others injured.

It took months for authorities to nab Davonta Barnes, but they arrested the 22-year-old from Miami Gardens on Thursday night.

Despite Barnes not being a triggerman, the police have charged him with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

No other arrests have been made.

According to ABC News, the three people who died were Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the shooting happened on Sunday, May 30 at El Mula Banquet Hall in Northwest Miami-Dade.

At the time, the cops believed that the shooting was connected to a beef between two rival crews, their rap songs, and social media posts.

Gun violence was rampant in the city in May. Alfredo Ramirez III, the Director of the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said to the press, “These gun-violence-driven murderers, as it has been said eloquently before me, who are targeting individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people who have nothing to do with their beef, ruining families.”

This incident was one of the many shootings in May and June that left residents injured or dead. Ramirez and his team were prompted to stop “Operation Summer Heat” to combat the violence happening in the street.

Jail records state that Barnes is being held without bond and now serves as a precautionary tale for those who think you must be the actual gunman to get hit with murder charges.