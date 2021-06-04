One Of Pop Smoke’s Killers Wants To Meet With Slain Rapper’s Family

One of the four people accused of gunning down Pop Smoke is hoping to have a meeting with his family to extend an “olive branch.”

The family of one of the men that killed Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke (whose real name is Bashar Jackson) has requested a meeting with the slain rapper’s family.

According to the Daily News, an attorney representing Corey Walker, a 20-year-old currently on trial for the death of the “Welcome to the Party” chart-topper, revealed that his client’s relatives are hoping for a private discussion with the Jacksons about his death.







Christopher Darden, Walker’s defense, said, “The Walker family has asked me to contact the victim’s family so that they might speak privately. I hope to reach out to the family soon.”

Darden suggested that the call would be an olive branch to express their condolences and shared trauma over this unfortunate loss. Despite the lawyer’s sharing with the press, Rev. Audrey Jackson, Pop’s mom, was left in the dark about the outreach.

“This is new information to me. I’ll have to learn more,” said Rev. Jackson. “I’m working on a lesson plan right now. That is my focus. I really can’t say.”

When told her response, Darden said that he understood “how uncomfortable such a conversation might be” for the victim’s parents.

“They might need time. I will also understand if (his mom) is not inclined to have that conversation. Everything we have done and said has been done and said while keeping in mind the great respect we have for the victim and the victim’s family,” said Christopher Darden, who also once represented Nipsey Hussle’s killer and failed to prosecute O.J. Simpson.

Walker is the only one of the four defendants on trial for Pop’s murder that was an adult.

On February 19, 2020, the murderous quartet killed him cold-bloodedly during a home-invasion robbery at a rented Hollywood Hills estate.