Oprah Makes Impassioned Plea For Kamala Harris At Star-Studded Election Event 

Kamala Harris sat down with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday for a “virtual rally” live-streamed from Michigan, a key battleground state.
Hundreds of thousands of viewers turned in to the broadcast, which also featured virtual appearances from a host of A-list celebrities, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock and Jennifer Lopez.
“This grassroots people-powered movement behind Kamala Harris has unleashed a unifying force unlike anything we’ve seen in politics in a very long time,” Winfrey said. “I know lots of people are feeling it, because it actually is hope and joy rising.”
The 70-year-old media mogul made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, endorsing Harris’s bid for the White House.
“There’s a real feeling of optimism and hope making a comeback … for this new day that is no longer on the horizon but is here,” Winfrey added. “We’re living it.”
Harris and Winfrey were also joined by the mother and sisters of Amber Nicole Thurman, who died in August 2022 after doctors failed to operate on her for 20 hours following complications from taking abortion pills, reportedly the first “preventable” death as a result of Georgia’s ban.
“They just let her die because of some stupid abortion ban. They treated her like she was just another number,” Thurman’s older sister said.
“You’re looking at a mother who is broken,” Thurman’s mother tearfully added. “It’s the worst pain that a parent could ever feel. I want you all to know that Amber was not a statistic. She was loved by a strong family and we would have done whatever to get our baby the help that she needed. Women around the world need to know that this was preventable.”
Oprah Winfrey urged “decent and caring people,” to step up and vote for Kamala Harris. “This is the moment for people who are tired of all of the bickering and all of the name-calling, people who are exhausted by the craziness and the made up stories and the conspiracies,’ she urged. You know that we can do better and that we deserve better.”
